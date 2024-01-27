NA Chairman urges Gia Lai to accelerate administrative reform

VIETNAM, January 27 - GIA LAI National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ asked the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai to speed up administrative reform and improve the investment environment right in early 2024 while holding a working session with the provincial Party Committee's Standing Board on January 26.

With the second largest area in the country and located in the centre of the Việt Nam-Laos-Cambodia development triangle, Gia Lai holds a strategic significance, the top legislator said, adding that the province's comprehensive achievements in 2023 showed persistent efforts and solidarity of the local Party Organisation, administration and people.

The top legislator said the local authorities should focus on developing connectivity infrastructure in the province and the region, and ensure the harmony and synchronisation between economic growth and culture and social development, as well as sustainable exploitation of resources, especially forest resources.

He requested the Party Organisation and administration of Gia Lai to continue promoting the spirit of solidarity, democracy, innovation, and creativity, thus successfully implementing the province's political tasks.

The NA Chairman emphasised his requirement for Gia Lai to build a clean and strong Party and political system, and promote prevention and the fight against corruption and negative phenomena.

He ordered the locality to pay heed to ensuring social welfare of former revolutionary bases, maintaining operations of ethnic minority boarding schools, and preparing well the personnel work, especially female and ethnic minority cadres for the next term.

Chairman Huệ urged Gia Lai to urgently outline and effectively deploy plans for implementing the province's approved Master Plan, contributing to the effective implementation of Resolution No. 23 of the Politburo on orientations for socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding in the Central Highlands until 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The province should also pay attention to comprehensively developing and improving the quality of education and training, promoting the application of science - technology, awaking potential and strengths for eco-tourism and agricultural tourism development, and preserving and upholding traditional and unique cultural values, he said.

The Chairman underlined the need for Gia Lai to effectively implement the National Assembly's Resolution on a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the implementation of national target programmes, as well as land-related policies for ethnic minorities in the Land Law (amended).

With an important strategic position, Gia Lai must focus on deeply grasping and effectively implementing the Resolution of the Party Central Committee's 8th session on the Strategy to Safeguard the Fatherland in the new situation, he added.

The top legislator expressed his belief that Gia Lai will develop quickly, effectively and sustainably, realising its goal of becoming a centre of the Northern Central Highlands region and the Việt Nam - Laos - Cambodia Development Triangle by 2030, and a "Plateau of ecology, sports and health" and an unique ecological destination by 2050.

Earlier the same day, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ presented Tet gifts to social policy beneficiaries, officers, soldiers, and disadvantaged labourers in Gia Lai as part of his visit to the Central Highlands province. VNA/VNS