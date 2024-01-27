Senator Cramer Joins Fox News to Discuss Ongoing Debate Over Southern Border Legislation Negotiations

***Click here to download video. Click here for audio.***

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News’ the “Ingraham Angle” to discuss the debate surrounding negotiations on the southern border deal and the current state of the crisis at the border.

On How Migrants Would Impact North Dakota’s Workforce:

“I'd want to know where the worker is going to work. Farm workers? North Dakotans are going to say ‘great, we need more of them.’ Energy workers? ‘Wow, we need more of them.’ The medical field? ‘We'd like some more of those,’ but that's not what this bill is largely about from everything we've known so far. Remember, none of us have seen text. None of the critics have seen text.”

On the Compromise Regarding Border Negotiations:

“I don't know how much time we're going to have to make the decision after we actually get to see the text [of the bill], but the things we do know, that all the negotiators agreed to, because they say it out loud, are there are some real triggers. There is expedited removal at the border. They are building an infrastructure that requires people to turn around the same day, up to a certain amount, raising the standard for asylum, credible fear standard, raising that higher, doing away with the broad stroke of everybody being on parole. So, there are some good things in the right direction… but we haven’t seen the text.”

On the Crisis at the Southern Border:

“I know if we do nothing, [Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas] is not going to be a better DHS Secretary. He's not going to do more enforcement. […] There's no question Donald Trump will use these tools to a much greater effect than Joe Biden does, but I don't think we should reserve the crisis for October to give Joe Biden cover because anybody that knows anything knows Joe Biden has already lost this argument. He's already allowed 10 million people into the interior of the country illegally. So, it's not like he's going to one day be known as the guy that took care of the border crisis.”