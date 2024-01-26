Complex generic products are typically harder to develop, which means that many complex products face less competition than other products, and therefore can be more expensive and less accessible to the patients who need them. The initiatives below are aimed at ensuring FDA’s regulatory requirements for complex generic drugs are streamlined, predictable, and science-based, to help reduce the time, uncertainty, and cost of drug development.
You just read:
FDA Drug Competition Action Plan | Maximizing scientific and regulatory clarity with respect to complex generic drugs
