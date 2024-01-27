Submit Release
GT HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Holdings Corp. (the “Company”), a company based in Toronto, Ontario, today announced it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements (the “Financial Statements”) for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2023 (the “Reporting Period”) and the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2022 (the “Prior Period”).

For a summary of the financial results see the Selected Annual Financial Highlights set out below, as well as more detailed information contained in the Financial Statements and related management discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company’s SEDAR+ page at www.sedarplus.com.

SELECTED ANNUAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Selected annual financial information for the Company during the Reporting Period and the Prior Period included:

    September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
Total Revenue and other income (loss)
    
   Revenue Nil. Nil.
  Other Income $2,997 $9,899
  Equity pickup from investments in associates Nil. Nil.
  Other Losses $(2,592) $(4,124)
  Change in realized/ unrealized gain (loss) from investments held at fair value through profit or loss. $(879,983) $(4,585,765)
Earnings (loss) per share (Basic & Diluted)


 $(0.184)  $(0.624) 
Total Assets

 $4,167,360  $6,515,898 
Total Liabilities $206,736
 		 $186,003
Distributions / Cash Dividends
    
  Class A voting common shares $Nil. $Nil.
  Class B non-voting common shares $982,366 $Nil.

ABOUT GT HOLDINGS CORP.

GT Holdings Corp. is a holding company that maintains the investment assets and liabilities spun-out of Globalive Technology Inc. on February 10, 2021. Globalive Technology Inc. was a software company and venture partner that focused on developing and investing in innovative solutions to disrupt traditional industries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Simon Lockie
Chief Corporate Officer
1-647-977-2727
InvestorRelations@globalivetech.com


