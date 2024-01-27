Encore Data Products Teams Up with HamiltonBuhl for an Exciting STEAM/STEM Giveaway

Lafayette, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Encore Data Products, a premier provider of audiovisual equipment and technology accessories, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with HamiltonBuhl for an exclusive STEAM/STEM Giveaway for educators. This collaboration aims to empower educators, students, and professionals with innovative tools for enriched learning experiences.

Grand Prize: To celebrate their latest product launch, Encore Data Products and HamiltonBuhl will provide one fortunate winner with a comprehensive Grand Prize featuring all five of HamiltonBuhl’s brand-new cutting-edge project kits listed below:

Project Kit One: HamiltonBuhl Early Learning Scientific Experiments Kit

Project Kit Two: HamiltonBuhl Engineering Lab Projects Kit: Build, Learn, and Create!

Project Kit Three: HamiltonBuhl Build-It-Yourself Arduino LED SmartFram Grow Light Kit

Project Kit Four: HamiltonBuhl Electronic Blocks Kit

Project Kit Five: HamiltonBuhl Circuit Wizard Kit

How to Enter: Participation is easy. Visit the Encore and Hamilton Buhl STEAM/STEAM Giveaway Link and fill out one's information to have a chance at winning this exciting STEAM/STEM Kit. Hurry, as the last day to enter is February 29th, 2024. Encore Data Products will randomly select a winner.

About HamiltonBuhl: HamiltonBuhl has evolved into a premier designer and manufacturer of electronics and presentation equipment for both education and industry. With over 100 years of combined history and experience, they thrive as leaders in the rapidly advancing landscape of technology. The company is committed to delivering innovative products that empower educators to facilitate effective learning for students of all ages, deliver exceptional product offerings, and provide top-quality customer service and support. HamiltonBuhl will ensure that educators can focus on teaching while being a trusted partner in fulfilling all your educational and presentation equipment requirements for years to come.

About Encore Data Products: Encore Data Products, headquartered in Lafayette, Colorado, is a privately held company that supplies top-quality audiovisual equipment and technology accessories. Serving the education, health and fitness, hospitality, business, and government industries, Encore Data Products offers an expanding product selection from leading brands.

Encore Data Products stands out as the preferred choice for consumers and businesses alike, offering a compelling array of advantages that set them apart in the market. Their commitment to providing unparalleled customer service ensures a seamless and satisfying experience for every client. The easy ordering process streamlines transactions, making it convenient and efficient for customers to access their extensive product selection. In addition to competitive pricing, Encore Data Products offers the added benefit of free shipping on most ground orders exceeding $49.99 within the lower 48 states, providing cost-effective solutions for their valued customers.

Recognizing the global nature of today's markets, they extend their reach with worldwide delivery options for select products—Encore Data Products encourages interested parties to contact customer service for international availability details. Furthermore, their customer-centric approach includes eliminating minimum order amounts for most items shipped within the U.S., promoting accessibility and flexibility for all of their clients. Choose Encore Data Products for a superior experience marked by exceptional service, straightforward ordering, competitive pricing, and a commitment to meeting the diverse needs of their customers.

Encore Data Products is committed to providing quality products at unbeatable prices, ensuring timely delivery, and exceptional customer satisfaction.

Discover the latest in audiovisual technology with Encore Data Products and seize the opportunity to win the Grand Prize in the HamiltonBuhl STEAM/STEM Giveaway. Transform one's learning, health, and business environments with Encore Data Products.

https://www.encoredataproducts.com/hamilton-buhl-steam-stem-giveaway/

Note: The information provided in the link above contains details about the giveaway, including how to enter and the products included in the Grand Prize.

