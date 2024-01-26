Burgum statement on Biden administration pausing exports of liquified natural gas (LNG) indefinitely

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today regarding the Biden administration’s action to pause pending decisions on exports of liquified natural gas (LNG). The action comes after the administration in September 2023 banned the transport of LNG by rail, reversing the authorization provided under President Donald Trump in 2020.

“As the world’s leading exporter of LNG, the United States plays a critical role in maintaining global security. The Biden administration’s decision to halt new LNG export approvals, even temporarily, undermines the security of all citizens of the United States and our allies,” Burgum said. “If President Biden truly cared about our economy and the global environment, he would want all energy produced in the United States, because we produce it cleaner, safer and more efficiently than other countries. This is yet another attack on U.S. energy producers and the U.S. workers and communities where they live. American energy production is good for the economy, good for the environment and good for world peace, and we should be selling U.S. energy to our friends and allies versus forcing them to be dependent on our adversaries like Russia.”