HII is Awarded Advanced Planning Contract for USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) RCOH

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division was awarded an advanced planning contract for the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75).



The contract, which has the total potential value of $913 million, includes engineering, design, material procurement and fabrication, documentation, resource forecasting and pre-overhaul inspections.

“Comprehensive planning is vitally important to the overall success of an engineering and construction project of this magnitude on the aircraft carriers that serve our nation,” said Rob Check, NNS vice president of in-service aircraft carrier programs. “This contract allows us to properly plan for each step in the overhaul process, from preparing for the ship’s arrival at NNS to its redelivery back to the Navy, so that Harry S. Truman and its sailors can continue to protect peace and prosperity around the world.”

Christened in 1996 and delivered to the Navy in 1998, USS Harry S. Truman will be the eighth Nimitz-class carrier to undergo RCOH, representing 35% of all maintenance and modernization completed during its 50-year service life.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-advanced-planning-contract-uss-harry-s-truman-cvn-75-rcoh/2024/ .

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com

(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d761fb95-bc9d-407a-9e55-995b10b71d74