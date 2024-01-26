Top 8 Data Loss Prevention or DLP Software in 2024

As security threats rise in every industry, companies need to better protect their corporate data. However, with the ever-evolving threat of data breaches, it can be challenging to maintain a strong level of defense. Data loss prevention or DLP software helps businesses safeguard their confidential data with greater efficiency.

This article compares the top DLP software on the market and provides criteria for security managers to select the right option for their business.

Comparing the top DLP software on the market

This section offers a table comparing the top DLP tool vendors on the market.

Table 1. Vendor comparison

Vendors # of Reviews* User Ratings* Pricing** Free Trial / Demo Avanan Cloud Email Security 1057 4.6 $4.3 – $7.2

per user/month ✅ Forcepoint Data Loss Prevention (DLP) 573 4.4 N/A ✖ Symantec DLP by Broadcom 536 4.2 N/A ✖ BetterCloud 433 4.3 N/A ✅ Safetica 244 4.7 Per-user pricing ✅ Teramind 224 4.4 $73 – $170

/month ✅ Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys 179 4.3 Custom ✅ Incydr by Code42 105 4.4 N/A ✅

Notes:

* The data was gathered from customer review platforms like G2, Gartner, TrustRadius, and Capterra.

** The prices may vary based on different business needs.

The table was created from publically available and verifiable data.

Only vendors with more than 100 total user reviews were added to the table.

The vendors are ranked based on the total # of reviews.

Criteria for selecting the right DLP software vendor

This section offers the key criteria that companies can use to narrow down their options while searching for the right DLP tool for their business.

1. Number of reviews

The volume of reviews for a DLP vendor is a key indicator of its effectiveness in protecting sensitive data, preventing data breaches, and ensuring regulatory compliance. A larger number of reviews can offer insights into the software’s proficiency in areas such as sensitive data protection, compliance with data protection requirements, and its ability to handle different types of sensitive data like financial data or personally identifiable information.

2. User ratings

High user ratings, especially from platforms like G2 and TrustRadius, signify that the DLP solution is efficient in preventing data loss, managing data leakage, and ensuring data security. These ratings can reflect the software’s capability in safeguarding against potential data breaches, handling insider threats, and protecting intellectual property.

3. Pricing

Understanding the pricing structure of DLP software is crucial. This involves examining usage-based pricing, annual subscriptions, and custom pricing options. The cost should align with the organization’s budget and data protection requirements, ensuring that the DLP software offers value for features like exact data match, data visibility, and protection against data theft.

4. Free trial / Demo

Checking for free trials or demos is vital. Free trials allow hands-on experience with the DLP tool to assess its suitability in protecting data across multiple systems, including unstructured data and cloud DLP needs. Demos, especially personalized ones, are useful for understanding the software’s capabilities in content inspection, adhering to DLP policies, and meeting specific data loss prevention criteria.

User review-based analysis of each DLP software vendor

This section offers an analysis of each of the DLP vendors based on user reviews from platforms like G2, Gartner, Trustradius, and Capterra.

1. Avanan cloud email security

Headquartered in New York, Avanan Cloud Email Security claims to specialize in data loss prevention that can integrate with cloud-based email services to provide advanced threat protection. In addition to this, the company offers a range of security solutions aimed at protecting SaaS applications from cyber threats, malware, and phishing attacks.

Pros and cons

The review praises Avanan’s easy setup and effective AI in security management but suggests enhancing its Data Loss Prevention features for better configurability and data encryption options. 1

The customer appreciates Avanan’s API-level integration with Office 365 and its DLP capabilities but hopes for more partner integrations to monitor additional SaaS platforms. 2

2. Forcepoint data loss prevention (DLP)

Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint claims to offer a Data Loss Prevention solution with different tools aimed at protecting sensitive data across networks, endpoints, and cloud environments. Its solutions also include cybersecurity products, including cloud security, network security, and insider threat solutions.

Pros and cons

A customer liked Forcepoint DLP’s strong policies, incident detection, ease of use, and effectiveness in web and endpoint protection, but criticized its lack of device control features and support for Linux operating systems like CentOS and Ubuntu. 3

A customer found its DLP product’s interface user-friendly but criticized its ineffective machine learning and OCR features, as well as poor customer support. 4

3. Symantec DLP by Broadcom

Symantec is now a part of Broadcom and is headquartered in California. The company claims to offer a DLP solution that focuses on protecting sensitive information across multiple channels and environments. Its other cybersecurity products include endpoint security, web and email security, and identity protection solutions.

Pros and cons

The customer praises Symantec DLP for security and user education but identifies difficulties in configuration and limitations in its Network Prevent features. 5

According to a review from TrustRadius, Symantec DLP effectively protects social security numbers across the enterprise. However, the customer also stated that sometimes the platform flags files that are not part of the scope. 6

4. BetterCloud

Located in New York, USA, BetterCloud claims to offer a data loss prevention solution that focuses on SaaS operations, providing insights and automated management for secure application use. Additionally, the company offers tools for IT management, including automated user lifecycle management and application security capabilities.

Pros and cons

The customer liked BetterCloud’s data reporting, DLP actions, and Google integration but pointed out its limitation of only processing up to 500 files at a time, which may require manual intervention for larger data sets. 7

A customer found BetterCloud’s license costs high and faced problems with its new version, leading them to abandon the product and switch to in-house solutions. 8

5. Safetica

Safetica claims to provide a DLP solution aimed at preventing sensitive data from leaving the company unintentionally. Alongside its DLP offering, Safetica also offers solutions for monitoring and controlling user activity and data flow within organizations.

Pros and cons

The customer appreciates Safetica’s functionality and support but criticizes its complicated interface and the inconvenient division of features between the Safetica Console and Websafetica, with promised improvements in this area not yet realized. 9

6. Teramind

Based in Florida, Teramind also claims to offer a DLP solution focusing on user behavior analytics, providing insights into user activities and potential data breaches. The company also offers employee monitoring, insider threat detection, and user activity tracking solutions.

Pros and cons

A customer review commented about Teramind’s positive user monitoring capabilities but also pointed out that its DLP feature needs improvement and lacks Linux support. 10

7. Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys

Headquartered in North Carolina, Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys also offer an automated Data Loss Prevention solution aimed at monitoring and controlling data transfers from endpoints. The company also focuses on device control, mobile device management, and content-aware protection services.

Pros and cons

A customer highly rates the DLP product for its granularity, effective group administration, fast updates, and unique panic functionality, with minor suggestions for more external involvement and demonstrations of best practices. 11

The customer review praises CoSoSys’ EPP for effectively managing data security, highlighting the exceptional support and knowledge of the implementation team, as well as the helpful and patient customer service, while noting the expected need for fine-tuning during deployment. 12

8. Incydr by Code42

Based in Minnesota, Incydr by Code42 also claims to offer DLP software targeting insider risks, focusing on data leak detection and response. Besides this, Incydr offers additional services for secure file sharing, legal hold, and cloud-based data security.

Pros and cons

The customer review acknowledges the Incydr’s DLP product’s functionality but criticizes its weaker Linux workstation support, daunting user interface, and lack of granularity. The customer also found the pricing of its DLP solution to be reasonable. 13

Why is it important to use a DLP software?

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) software plays a crucial role in the security and operational integrity of organizations. Here are three reasons why DLP tools are important:

1. Protecting sensitive data

Organizations often handle a vast array of sensitive information, ranging from financial data and personally identifiable information (PII) to protected health information and intellectual property.

DLP solutions are designed to prevent data breaches and data leaks, thereby safeguarding this sensitive data. By utilizing data classification and exact data match techniques, DLP tools ensure that critical information is not inadvertently exposed or accessed by unauthorized parties.

2. Regulatory compliance and auditing requirements

In an era where privacy regulations are becoming increasingly stringent, DLP technology helps organizations maintain compliance with these laws. Compliance and auditing requirements can vary significantly depending on the industry and location, but many DLP solutions, including those from vendors like McAfee Enterprise and Trellix DLP Endpoint, are equipped to handle a diverse range of standards. These solutions aid in content review and enforce DLP policies based on set criteria, crucial for complying with regulations and avoiding potential legal consequences and fines.

3. Preventing data loss and mitigating insider threats

Data loss can occur not just through external attacks but also due to insider threats, whether malicious or accidental. DLP software solutions like Digital Guardian and Endpoint Protector offer comprehensive monitoring of data movement within an organization’s network, including multiple systems and cloud storage. This includes tracking user activity to prevent insider threats and accidental data loss. By providing data visibility and controlling data exfiltration, DLP tools play a pivotal role in preserving the integrity of the organization’s data and protecting against potential data breaches.

To learn more about the best practices of DLP.

Further reading

If you need help finding a vendor or have any questions, feel free to contact us:

External resources