Attorney General Bonta Announces the Seizure of 30,000 Fentanyl Pills and Arrests of Three Drug Traffickers

SAN DIEGO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced that the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Fentanyl Enforcement Program arrested and filed charges against three drug traffickers alleged to be responsible for bringing 30,000 fentanyl pills across the Mexico and California border. The investigation and arrests were a joint effort of the Fentanyl Enforcement Program and the Inland Crackdown Allied Task Force led by DOJ.

“California is all-in when it comes to addressing fentanyl and protecting the safety of our communities,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Fentanyl is a threat to our communities as it is cheap, potent, and very lethal. Fentanyl can be disguised in common drugs, and just a small amount is enough to potentially kill a user. We urge Californians, especially our youth, to steer clear of this lethal drug and other drugs that could be laced with fentanyl. I am proud of the special agents working hard in our Fentanyl Enforcement Program, and confident that our investigative resources and legal support will help stop the flow of fentanyl into our state and keep it out of our communities.”

Prosecution will be handled by DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section. The criminal complaint alleges felony charges for the sale or transportation of a controlled substance and possession/purchase of a controlled substance for sale.

In April 2021, Attorney General Bonta established the statewide Fentanyl Enforcement Program that is designed to detect, deter, disrupt, and dismantle criminal fentanyl operations and prevent fentanyl from reaching California neighborhoods and communities. The program is housed in California DOJ’s Bureau of Investigation, which works with allied task forces, including local and federal law enforcement partners throughout California. This work has touched many communities through operations that remove fentanyl from numerous California communities and to advance legal actions to hold manufacturers and distributors accountable.

More information about Attorney General Bonta’s strategies to address the fentanyl crisis can be found at oag.ca.gov/fentanyl.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.

It is important to note that criminal charges are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.