WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to repeal 40.26 (5m), 40.26 (6) and 323.19 (3); to amend 40.22 (1), 40.22 (2m) (intro.), 40.22 (2r) (intro.), 40.22 (3) (intro.), 40.26 (1m) and 40.26 (5) (intro.); and to create 40.04 (5) (am) and 40.26 (7) and (8) of the statutes; Relating to: rehired annuitants in the Wisconsin Retirement System. (FE)
Status: A - Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1018
You just read:
AB1018 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2024-01-26
