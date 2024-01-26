SB950 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2024-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to amend 224.50 (2) (a) and 224.50 (3) (bm); and to create 20.144 (3) (ti), 69.20 (3) (b) 6. and 7., 224.50 (1) (d) and 224.50 (3m) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a WisKids savings account program within the college savings program and making an appropriation. (FE)