SB959 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2024-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to repeal 23.33 (11) (am) 3. c.; to renumber 23.33 (1) (ja), 23.33 (1) (jc), 23.33 (1) (jd) and 23.33 (1) (je); to renumber and amend 23.33 (11m); to amend 23.33 (3) (a), 23.33 (4) (d) 3. b., 23.33 (11) (am) 3. (intro.), 23.33 (11) (am) 4., 340.01 (3) (a), 340.01 (3) (b), 340.01 (3) (c), 340.01 (3) (d), 340.01 (3) (dg), 340.01 (3) (dh) and 340.01 (3) (dm) (intro.); and to create 23.33 (1) (jb), 23.33 (1) (jf), 23.33 (1) (jg), 23.33 (1) (jh), 23.33 (4) (d) 8., 23.33 (11m) (b), 23.33 (13) (g) and 340.01 (37r) of the statutes; Relating to: operation of all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles, off-highway motorcycles, and snowmobiles and revision of the Department of Transportation highway maintenance manual.

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage

