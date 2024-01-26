WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to create 115.28 (55v), 118.07 (6) and 121.02 (1) (L) 9. of the statutes; Relating to: required human trafficking prevention instruction in certain grades and teacher training related to identifying victims of child trafficking. (FE)
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb958
You just read:
SB958 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-01-26
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.