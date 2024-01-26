SB970 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2024-01-26
WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.10 (4) (i), 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.30 (3) (f), 71.34 (1k) (g), 71.45 (2) (a) 10. and 71.49 (1) (f); and to create 20.835 (2) (de), 71.07 (11), 71.28 (11), 71.47 (11), 71.748 and 73.03 (78) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a digital interactive media tax credit, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Universities and Revenue
Important Actions (newest first)
