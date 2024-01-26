The 2024 Tax Filing Season Will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, January 26 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 25, 2024

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Eduardo Mendes, program specialist for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); Griselda Ventura, tax specialist at Empire Professional Services, LLC; and Kelly Ventura, tax specialist at Empire Professional Services, LLC. The show will air on Friday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The official tax filing period begins on Jan. 29. It is crucial to be prepared, which is why the radio show will discuss the changes that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will implement this season. If you are a Montgomery County resident, you are eligible for free assistance with tax preparation through the VITA program, regardless of immigration status, if your household income is $64,000 or less annually. In this week’s program, we will provide listeners with all the necessary details to schedule appointments, which are available in person and virtually.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

