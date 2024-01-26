Council President Friedson to Host Media Availability on Monday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m.

MARYLAND, January 26 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 26, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 26, 2024—On Monday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council issues and answer questions from members of the media.

Council President Friedson will discuss the Council’s Feb. 8 oversight meeting by the joint Audit and Education and Culture Committee about the Office of Inspector General’s report on Montgomery County Public Schools. He will also cover the Council’s review of the Takoma Park Minor Master Plan Amendment and setting spending affordability guidelines for the County’s fiscal year 2025 operating budget.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

# # #