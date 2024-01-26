More than 40 new rental homes available for Osoyoos residents

CANADA, January 26 - People in Osoyoos will soon have access to 43 new affordable rental homes with construction starting on an on-reserve housing development.

“This project is part of our Homes for People action plan, creating affordable homes for more than 40 individuals and their families in Osoyoos,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “We’re taking action to deliver more housing faster, so we can support communities throughout British Columbia.”

Located on Osoyoos Indian Band land at 4931 Cedar Lane, the five-storey apartment building will have a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for seniors, individuals, families and people living with disabilities. These homes will be open to all community members but will have a special emphasis on supporting Indigenous Peoples, including Osoyoos Indian Band members.

“The Government of Canada is pleased to have supported this important development in Osoyoos,” said Harjit Sajjan, MP for Vancouver South, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “We are committed to making communities stronger through projects such as these here in British Columbia and across Canada. Not only do these investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, they also help to provide access to secure and affordable homes for community members. This collaborative effort is helping to ensure that more individuals have a place they can call home.”

The housing project has been made possible through a partnership between the Province, through BC Housing, the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Government of Canada. Wolf Creek Housing Society, owned by the Osoyoos Indian Band, will own and operate the building which is close to schools, parks, and services.

“The Osoyoos Indian Band in partnership with the B.C. government is proud to announce this housing project, which will help with the ongoing housing crises in the South Okanagan,” said Chief Clarence Louie, Osoyoos Indian Band.

The building will have a mix of affordable options, including market rentals, rent geared to income and deep subsidy units. Construction is due to be completed in summer 2025.

“Attainable housing in the communities we want to live in is important for all of us and these 43 new units in Osoyoos will help provide that many more individuals and families with a place to call home,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen. “Partnerships like this help provide more affordable housing options to the community and ensure that people can continue to make a happy and healthy life in the beautiful South Okanagan.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 77,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 700 homes in the Okanagan-Similkameen.

Quick Facts:

Funding provided for this project is as follows: The Province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $5.3 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund. A joint contribution of $1.8 million through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The Osoyoos Indian Band contributed the land equity, valued at $784,000.

The Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement is part of Canada’s National Housing Strategy, an $82-billion-plus plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at: https://placetocallhome.ca.

The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

As of September 2023, the federal government has committed more than $38.9 billion to support the creation of more than 151,803 units and the repair of more than 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous people, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Learn More:

