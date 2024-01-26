Honk, the new memecoin phenomenon set to become the Shiba of Solana!

London, UK, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honk, a memecoin on the Solana blockchain, was launched on January 13th and has witnessed remarkable price growth. Within less than two weeks, it surged from a market cap of a few thousand to 25 million.

Honk draws inspiration from the famous memes surrounding the Untitled Goose video game. Hilarious memes featuring a goose wearing a knife, stealing items, and honking at everything went viral a few years ago, still maintaining a substantial community of enthusiasts.

It's noteworthy that Honk is the nemesis of Bonk, another meme featuring a dog with a baseball bat. This rivalry extends to the crypto world, as Bonk is also a memecoin on the Solana blockchain with a significant market capitalization. The Honk vs. Bonk battle in the meme sphere has now translated into a competition between the two memecoins on the Solana blockchain, adding a humorous touch to the crypto space.

However, $HONK aims to be more than just a part of this rivalry. It aspires to become the Shiba Inu of Solana. In the world of memecoins, there have been two major trends: dog tokens, represented by Doge and Shiba Inu, and frog tokens, represented by Pepe the Frog. Given the popularity of geese in memes, $HONK could initiate a third phase, positioning itself as the Shiba Inu of Solana.

The project quickly gained momentum, attracting an active community. The number of holders has surpassed six thousand, and this figure is on an upward trend. The Telegram group is expanding, and the community remains engaged. As community support played a pivotal role in the success of Shiba Inu, Honk appears to have a promising future.

$HONK is tradable on Raydium and Jupiter, two decentralized exchanges on the Solana network, with no taxes applied to transactions. The project has recently been listed on its first centralized exchange, Poloniex, and more CEXs are expected to follow. The team demonstrates extensive connections and experience in the crypto space, evident in their multiple partnerships and extensive marketing campaigns.

Considering these factors, Honk seems to be a promising project. Time will tell if it can replicate Shiba's success, and it's important to conduct your research before investing. Trade safely, and may the goose force be with you!

Website | Twitter | Telegram | DEXTools | CoinMarketCap | Solscan



https://honk.lol/



Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.





Sam Birman HONK team at honk.lol