Submit Release
News Search

There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,030 in the last 365 days.

Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with French Navy Adm. Vaujour and Royal Navy Adm. Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff of the United Kingdom

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, French Navy Adm. Vaujour, and Royal Navy Adm. Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff of the United Kingdom,  participated in a trilateral engagement during the Paris Naval Conference, Jan. 25. 

During the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to increased cooperation, agility, and interoperability around the globe, in both exercises and operations, to meet maritime challenges. They also discussed deterrence, interoperability, and technological innovation.

The U.S., French, and United Kingdom navies operate together regularly, to include real-world operations and exercises like Exercise Sea Breeze, Artemis Trident, and the upcoming Exercise Joint Warrior. 

Franchetti met Vaujour and Key in September during the International Seapower Symposium in Newport, R.I.

You just read:

Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with French Navy Adm. Vaujour and Royal Navy Adm. Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff of the United Kingdom

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more