Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with French Navy Adm. Vaujour and Royal Navy Adm. Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff of the United Kingdom

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, French Navy Adm. Vaujour, and Royal Navy Adm. Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff of the United Kingdom, participated in a trilateral engagement during the Paris Naval Conference, Jan. 25.

During the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to increased cooperation, agility, and interoperability around the globe, in both exercises and operations, to meet maritime challenges. They also discussed deterrence, interoperability, and technological innovation.

The U.S., French, and United Kingdom navies operate together regularly, to include real-world operations and exercises like Exercise Sea Breeze, Artemis Trident, and the upcoming Exercise Joint Warrior.

Franchetti met Vaujour and Key in September during the International Seapower Symposium in Newport, R.I.