26 January 2024

224

Issues of cooperation with the UAE News Agency “WAM” were discussed

On January 25, 2023, negotiations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the delegation of the UAE News agency “WAM”, which was in Turkmenistan on its first working visit.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Myahri Byashimova and Director-General of the Emirates News Agency “WAM” Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi outlined the main directions of bilateral Turkmen-Emirati cooperation in the information sphere.

The Director-General of “WAM” introduced the Turkmen side to the activities of the agency he heads and noted the significance of the visit of the UAE delegation to Turkmenistan in establishing fruitful contacts on information cooperation.

In turn, M.Byashimova noted the high level of cooperation between the two countries, which is given special dynamics by mutual visits of the Heads of State in the development of Turkmen-Emirati relations.

Including cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, such as the media, which is a promising area of bilateral interaction. In this regard, M.Rayssi invited the Turkmen side to the Global Media Congress, which will be held in the fall of 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The parties once again emphasized the importance of establishing the work of news agencies and agreed to support the exchange of news in the field of achievements of the two countries.