Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,039 in the last 365 days.

The outcome document of the International Forum entitled “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace” was published in 6 languages as a document of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly

26 January 2024

157

The outcome document of the International Forum entitled “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace” was published in 6 languages as a document of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly

The outcome document of the International Forum entitled “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace”, which was held in Ashgabat on 11 December 2023, was published and distributed in the six official languages of the UN as an official document of the 78th session of the General Assembly.

The full text of the document can be found at the following link https://undocs.org/Home/Mobile?FinalSymbol=A/78/694

The document was issued under the agenda items of the current UNGA session "Culture of peace", “Peacebuilding and sustaining peace” and "Zone of peace, trust and cooperation of Central Asia".

The document underlines the importance of global campaign initiated by Turkmenistan in 2023, the International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace, that contributed to the implementation of the report of the Secretary-General of the United Nations on “Our Common Agenda”. This peace-oriented call mobilized the international community to work together to strengthen peace and trust among countries, inter alia, through political dialogue, negotiation, mutual understanding and cooperation, with a view to achieving sustainable peace, solidarity and harmony.

It emphasized the role of dialogue in conflict prevention, the key role of women in conflict resolution, and the importance of engaging youth in dialogue to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future.

You just read:

The outcome document of the International Forum entitled “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace” was published in 6 languages as a document of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more