KLIK Event Announces the 10th Anniversary of The Boys of Summer Tour to be headlined by International Sensation Menudo

Menudo Stars at The 10th Anniversary Year of BOYS OF SUMMER Tour 2024 Boys Of Summer Tour 2024

This year's tour, set to dazzle fans in 21 US cities from July 7th through August 10th, 2024, will be headlined by the world-renowned group Menudo.

This is the 10th year anniversary of the BOYS OF SUMMER Tour, starring Menudo, for 2024. The tour has been running since 2014 throughout America with the biggest social media influencers and artists.” — Mike Abrams - Founder KLiK Events