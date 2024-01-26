KLIK Event Announces the 10th Anniversary of The Boys of Summer Tour to be headlined by International Sensation Menudo
This year's tour, set to dazzle fans in 21 US cities from July 7th through August 10th, 2024, will be headlined by the world-renowned group Menudo.
This is the 10th year anniversary of the BOYS OF SUMMER Tour, starring Menudo, for 2024. The tour has been running since 2014 throughout America with the biggest social media influencers and artists.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KLiK Events announces the 10th Anniversary of The Boys of Summer Tour. This year’s tour, set to dazzle fans in 21 US cities from July 7th through August 10th, 2024, will be headlined by MENUDO, the world-renowned group, whom will be joined by Mexican sensation Luis Arturo, SM6 Band, and influencer Peja with more artists and creators to be announced in the coming weeks.
Boys Of Summer Tour, which started in just 2 cities in 2014 is now the nation's largest and longest running social media infl uencer and artist tour. It has visited countless US cities, and has showcased hundreds of the most influential artists and social media creators.
Menudo, the iconic Latin pop group known for their dynamic performances and global appeal, which today is also releasing their first single of 2024 with its accompanying music video “Por Si No Salen Las Palabras” (If Words Fail Me) on all worldwide platforms, will join the 10th anniversary tour making this anniversary tour a truly international affair.
Television personality, producer, and New Menudo co-founder Mario Lopez says "I'm so excited for Menudo to be headlining this year's Boys of Summer tour. It's going to be an incredibly fun time for Menudo and their fans." Menudo joins a growing list of artists and creators being announced during the months leading up to the tour.
Mike Abrams, the founder and CEO of KLiK Events, expressed his excitement about the anniversary:“It is amazing we started 10 years ago with Boys Of Summer visiting 2 cities and over the years have helped jump-start the career of many artists and creators. We are looking forward to our 10th year anniversary tour this summer, with worldwide sensation Menudo.”
Tickets for the 10th Anniversary of The Boys of Summer Tour will go on sale on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 2PM PT. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, at
www.boysofsummertour.com as this landmark event is expected to sell out.
For more information, including tour dates, venues, and ticketing details, please visit the Boys Of Summer website at www.boysofsummertour.com
.
Join us in celebrating a decade of unforgettable music and entertainment with The Boys of Summer Tour 2024!
