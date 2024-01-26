BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - ROVR), M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - MDC), Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE - TARO), PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE - PGTI)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - ROVR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Rover will be acquired by private equity funds managed by Blackstone in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Rover stockholders will receive $11.00 per share in cash for each share of Rover they own. The investigation concerns whether the Rover Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Blackstone is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/rover-group-inc-nasdaq-rovr/.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - MDC)

Under the terms of the agreement, MDC will be acquired by Sekisui House, Ltd. (“Sekisui House”). MDC shareholders will receive $63.00 per share in cash in a deal with an equity value of $4.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the MDC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Sekisui House is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/m-d-c-holdings-inc-nyse-mdc/.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE - TARO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Taro will be acquired by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (“Sun Pharma”), Taro’s controlling shareholder. Sun Pharma has agreed to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Taro other than the shares already held by Sun Pharma or its affiliates for $43.00 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Taro Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Sun Pharma is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/taro-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-nyse-taro/.

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE - PGTI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, PGTI will be acquired MITER Brands™ (“MITER”). PGTI shareholders will receive $42.00 per share in an all cash transaction, an enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the PGTI Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether MITER is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/pgt-innovations-inc-nyse-pgti/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.