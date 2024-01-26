National Puzzle Day Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Free Jigsaw Puzzle Giveaway
I can hardly believe it’s been 30 years! Sharing a free jigsaw is an amazing moment. Mark your calendars for January 29th and be sure to request your free puzzle to join the celebration of puzzles.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Puzzle Day is celebrating by offering a free commemorative jigsaw puzzle giveaway on January 29th. The day marks a special day for puzzle enthusiasts around the world - National Puzzle Day. This year, the celebration is even more significant as it commemorates the 30th anniversary of this beloved holiday, National Puzzle Day. To mark this milestone, a special giveaway has been planned where a limited quantity of free commemorative jigsaw puzzles will be given away to those who request it. This throwback celebration to when this all started, is just another cool way for people to celebrate puzzles on January 29th.
In celebration of the 30th anniversary, a special giveaway has been organized for this year's National Puzzle Day. A new, full-sized jigsaw puzzle will be given away for free to anyone who shares why they love puzzles and requests it from January 26-29th on the official National Puzzle Day website PuzzleDayFun.com. The only cost is for postage and handling so it can be sent via the United States Post Office. Quantities are limited, so puzzle enthusiasts are encouraged to act fast to secure their free puzzle.
“I can hardly believe it’s been 30 years!” said Jodi Jill, founder of National Puzzle Day. “Sharing a free jigsaw is an amazing moment. Mark your calendars for January 29th and be sure to request your free puzzle to join the celebration of puzzles.”
National Puzzle Day was first established in 2002 by Jodi Jill, a professional puzzle maker, to honor the art and enjoyment of puzzles. Since then, it has become a beloved holiday for puzzle lovers of all ages. From crossword puzzles to Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles to word puzzles, National Puzzle Day celebrates all types of puzzles and their ability to challenge and entertain us. Who knew this simple positive gesture could turn out to be one of the biggest events in January. Capturing the hearts of kids, adults and puzzle enthusiasts around the world, National Puzzle Day is a feel good holiday where people are encouraged to play the puzzles they love.
The commemorative jigsaw puzzle features a unique design, highlighting June Bug, Jodi Jill’s rescue. This 500-piece puzzle, size 18” x 24” is made in America. It pays tribute to the 30th anniversary of National Puzzle Day and the humble beginnings. At the start, National Puzzle Day was all about giving free puzzles in the mail to school aged children who received them around January 29th. Since then, millions of people celebrate puzzles every year with some puzzle enthusiasts coining January as Puzzle Month as there is so much interest.
Even if you don't need a puzzle, you can check out the celebration online using the hashtags #puzzleday and #nationalpuzzleday. Or if you decide to purchase the commemorative National Puzzle Day jigsaw at a later date, the puzzles will be available at full price.
For more information on how to request your free commemorative jigsaw puzzle, visit the National Puzzle Day website PuzzleDayFun.com. The free jigsaw puzzle is available while supplies last!
Let's come together to celebrate the joy and challenge of puzzles on this special day. Happy 30th anniversary, National Puzzle Day!
