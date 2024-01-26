Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,064 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Robert Bender as Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Robert Bender as Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.

 

Robert Bender

Bender, of Pensacola, is an Escambia County Commissioner, representing District 4. Active in his community, he is a current member of the Florida Association of Counties Board of Directors, the Gulf Consortium Board of Directors, and is the Secretary and Treasurer of the Institute for County Government. Bender earned his bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College and his master’s degree in business administration from Emory University.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Robert Bender as Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more