Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Robert Bender as Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Robert Bender as Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.

Robert Bender

Bender, of Pensacola, is an Escambia County Commissioner, representing District 4. Active in his community, he is a current member of the Florida Association of Counties Board of Directors, the Gulf Consortium Board of Directors, and is the Secretary and Treasurer of the Institute for County Government. Bender earned his bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College and his master’s degree in business administration from Emory University.

