IFE EdTech Summit 2024: The Leading Convergence of Entrepreneurs in Educational Innovation

The IFE EdTech Summit 2024, held within the framework of the Tecnológico de Monterrey’s IFE Conference, stood out as an epicenter of educational innovation, bringing together pioneers, visionaries, and catalysts for change in education.



MONTERREY, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its second edition, the IFE EdTech Summit, organized as part of the IFE Conference, served as a meeting point for entrepreneurs, investors, and key players who are shaping the future of education.

The Summit offered exclusive content designed specifically for the EdTech community, promoting relevant discussions on the latest trends in the educational sector. Participants had the opportunity to explore key topics such as remote learning, personalized education, and the integration of artificial intelligence into teaching processes.

At the event, the TecPrize was awarded, recognizing excellence in educational innovation, and the Demo Day for the IFE Launch program also took place. This international acceleration program for early-stage EdTechs aims to address educational challenges in Higher Education and/or Lifelong Learning.

Sabrina Seltzer, Leader of Open Innovation and Educational Entrepreneurship at the Institute for the Future of Education, expressed her "deep gratitude to the entrepreneurs who made this valuable initiative, the EdTech Summit, possible. Their dedication and vision are the foundation upon which we build a solid and transformative educational future in Latin America. Together, we pave the way for innovation and sustainable growth in educational technology."

The IFE EdTech Summit 2024 was a space for educational innovation and a gathering for creative minds to shape the future of digital education.

IFE EdTech Summit graphic material at: https://tec.rs/IFEConference24

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private nonprofit multi-campus university system founded in 1943, and distinguished globally for its academic excellence, innovation in education, entrepreneurship, and global vision, along with its deep engagement with industry and employers. With a presence across 33 municipalities and 20 Mexican states, the institution has more than 62,000 enrolled undergraduate and graduate students, almost 7,000 faculty members, and more than 27,000 high school students served by 2,500 professors. The institution has been accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) since 1950. According to the QS World University Rankings (2024), Tecnológico de Monterrey ranks 184th globally and among the top 29 private universities worldwide. The Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2023) ranks the institution 1st in Mexico and 4th in Latin America, and The Global University Employability Ranking places the institution 1st in Latin America and 78st globally. The Princeton Review & Entrepreneur magazine ranking of Top Schools for Entrepreneurship Ranking (2023), places the institution as 6th for undergraduate entrepreneurship programs. Tecnológico de Monterrey belongs to several prestigious global networks including, the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), Universitas 21 (U21), and The Worldwide Universities Network (WUN), among others.

