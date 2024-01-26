Mercy University School of Nursing Receives Grant to Address Racism in Nursing
Mercy University Nursing students get hands-on learning experience at state-of-the-art simulation labs.
The grant will enable Mercy University to develop programming that facilitates the transition of nurse educators into the role of health equity influencersDOBBS FERRY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mercy University announced that the National Commission to Address Racism in Nursing has awarded the School of Nursing $20,000 to spearhead a program aimed at eliminating racism in nursing. Mercy was one of 10 winning proposals selected from over 130 submissions to receive part of the $200,000 in funding from the American Nurses Association (ANA) to use towards their programming.
“The ANA’s support is a beacon of hope for the future of nursing education!” The School of Nursing is honored to embark on this critical journey with nurse educators who have asked for guidance on addressing racism, interrupting implicit bias, and advancing health equity,” said Kenya Beard, Ed.D., AGACNP-BC ANEF FAAN, dean of Mercy’s School of Nursing. “I appreciate that we were selected for this innovative award and look forward to initiating this program.”
A national survey of over 5,600 nurses conducted by the Commission shows that racism is an insidious problem within the profession. Nearly half of nurses agree there is 'a lot' of racism in nursing. With this grant, Mercy’s School of Nursing along with the other nine selected organizations will develop and work to implement evidence-informed strategies, programs and interventions aimed at dismantling institutional, structural and systemic racism in nursing.
“The American Nurses Association is honored to present these funds to these inspiring programs who are taking deliberate action to truly dismantle racism within their respective initiatives and organizations,” said American Nurses Association President Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN. “Racism has inflicted damage on nurses of color and continues to mar the nursing profession. We have evidence of this through our research, surveys, and through the shared stories and experiences from nurses of color. These projects are a shining example of efforts to make incremental but meaningful progress for all nurses, and we are ready to see what progress is to unfold in the year ahead.”
Mercy’s School of Nursing will be working to improve the quality of nursing education through the development of a nurse faculty residency program with the express purpose of facilitating the transition of nurse educators into the role of health equity influencers.
Mercy will work with the Commission throughout the year to optimize its program work and to regularly report on project status.
For more information on the grant winners and proposals, please visit Addressing Racism in the Nursing Profession | ANA (nursingworld.org).
About Mercy University
Mercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu.
About the American Nurses Association
The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation's more than 5 million registered nurses. ANA advances the profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on health care issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of health care for all. For more information, visit www.nursingworld.org.
About the National Commission to Address Racism in Nursing
The National Commission to Address Racism in Nursing (the Commission) examines the persistent problem of racism within nursing and describes the impact on nurses, patients, communities, and health care systems to motivate all nurses to confront systemic racism. The Commission is comprised of leading nursing organizations that represent a broad continuum of nursing practice, ethnically diverse groups, nationally and in regions across the country and who have for years raised their individual voices to condemn all forms of racism within our society. For more information, visit https://www.nursingworld.org/practice-policy/workforce/racism-in-nursing/national-commission-to-address-racism-in-nursing/.
