The Energy Income Fund has closed the private placement, issuing 699,397 units

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artemis Investment Management Limited (“Artemis”), the trustee and manager of Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the closure of the private placement (the “Private Placement”) effective January 26, 2024. Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement issued at a price of $1.68, which reflects the Fund’s net asset value per unit of $1.68 on January 18, 2024. The Fund has raised $1,174,986.96 through the issuance of 699,397 units (the “Units”).

All the Units of the Fund issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management’s investor relations line at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


