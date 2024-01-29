Brighten the Day with Westport Wednesday Early Evening Festivities January 31

Established in 1833, Kansas City's historic Westport offers diverse foods, entertainment, and services. Westport Wednesdays - KC's Early Evening Festivities the last Wednesday of the Month

Dreary Kansas City Weather Finds its Match in the Historic Westport Entertainment District

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shake off the winter blues and embrace the vibrant energy of Westport Wednesday on January 31st. In the heart of Kansas City, the historic Westport Entertainment District invites you to defy the gloom with an evening of excitement and camaraderie.

Westport Wednesday patrons won't let the weather dampen their spirits; instead, they’ll partake in an array of unique entertainment and exclusive savings from 4 pm to 10 pm. Westport Wednesday promises to rejuvenate the senses and uplift your mood, offering a myriad of experiences to ignite the soul.

"Embrace the spirit of community and adventure as we transform the ordinary into the extraordinary," enthused Lexie Boyd, Westport's Special Events Manager. "Whether you're resolving to be more social or simply seizing the day, Westport Wednesday is your beacon of light in the midst of winter's chill."

The making of an evening filled with surprises and delights is enhanced by the many choices of offerings throughout the district. Participating businesses are rolling out the red carpet with services, products, drinks, and delicious dining options, all at irresistible discounts and specials. Beyond the discounts, some businesses will offer lively games, an entertaining dating show in the making, and even a way to bring home the bacon with a game of Meat Bingo!

About Westport Wednesday:

Westport Wednesday is a monthly event held on the last Wednesday of each month in the historic Westport Entertainment District. Featuring a diverse range of businesses and activities, Westport Wednesday offers an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to come together and experience the vibrant spirit of Kansas City.

January’s line-up of participating businesses include:

Food and Drink:

• Westport Bar & Rec, www.barreckc.com, 4120 Pennsylvania Ave., Hosting a bags tournament - $100 gift card winner’s prize

• Broadway Café, www.broadwayroasting.com, 4106 Broadway Blvd., $1 shots of espresso from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Brix Latin American Cuisine, www.brixkc.com, 4112 Pennsylvania Ave., El Toro-homes $10 margaritas

• CaVa, www.cavakc.com, 4149 Pennsylvania Ave., Weird Wine Wednesday

• Guy’s Deli, www.guysdeli.com, 4058 Pennsylvania Ave., $2 off all deli sandwiches

• Green Room Burgers and Beers, www.facebook.com/greenroomkc, 4010 Pennsylvania Ave. Suite D., Live Music from Henry Scamurra at 6 pm. Entrance through the Green Room.

• Harpo’s, www.harposkc.com/#where-are-you, 4109 Pennsylvania Ave., Harpo’s Happy Hour – Appetizers $8.95; Domestic bottles $3; Drafts, Imports and Craft bottles $4; Double well drinks $5; House wine $5

• Kelly’s Westport Inn, www.kellyswestportinn.com, 500 Westport Rd., Meat Bingo from 6 pm to 8 pm.

• Taco Naco, www.taconacokc.com, 4141 Pennsylvania Ave., one rice bowl and one aqua fresca for $15

• Tin Roof, www.tinroofkansascity.com, 424 Westport Rd., Hosting the What’s Your Rizz dating show at 7:15 pm. KC’s most raw dating show setting up KC’s favorite bachelors and bachelorettes. Sign up you or your friends and watch love stories take off.

• Westport Café, www.westportcafeandbar.com, 419 Westport Rd., Happy Hour all night

• Westport Coffee House, www.westportcoffeehouse.com, 4010 Pennsylvania Ave., Live music from Henry Scamurra at 6 pm enter via the Green Room.

Retail:

• The Bunker, 4056 Broadway Blvd. - 20% off (some exclusions apply) on all purchases

• World Market, 535 Westport Rd. - Free gift to the first 25 shoppers and 15% off purchases for all NEW World Market reward members (free loyalty program) – excludes alcohol

Wellness and Services:

• Innate Family Chiropractic, 50% off new patient exams – *first appointment is a complete neurological evaluation. (Detailed Health History Review, Spinal Scans, Postural Analysis and X-rays, if warranted, etc.- all included) *No chiropractic adjustments take place on the first visit.

• Pelo on Penn, 4143 Pennsylvania Ave. 2nd Floor, 10% off products and services. Some restrictions may apply. One discount per guest.

• Spa On Penn, 4143 Pennsylvania Ave. - 20% off all facial services, including waxing. Laser Hair Removal at the regular waxing price for the same area. 20% off all retail products

• Trifecta Studios, 4149 Pennsylvania Ave. Suite 301., “WAX WEDNESDAYS” 20% off all waxing services.

Westport celebrates community, connection, and the joy of living this Westport Wednesday, January 31. Westport Wednesday is the sanctuary from the ordinary, a refuge from the cold, and the catalyst for unforgettable memories.

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. Visit www.westportkcmo.com or Westport’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.