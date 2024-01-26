Priya Kapur Releases New Poetry Collection "Come Home"
Join Priya Kapur in this poignant exploration of the heart's whispers, and let the verses of "Come Home" resonate within you.
Come Home' is a deeply personal journey for me, a collection of emotions and reflections that I've poured into each verse. It's an invitation for readers to connect on a profound level”MUMBAI , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, January 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed author and multifaceted creative force, Priya Kapur, takes readers on an evocative journey of self-discovery with the release of her latest poetry anthology, "Come Home." Known for her roles as a, Director at Grentex and Co Pvt Ltd, and Founder of The Glocal Trunk, Priya now reveals a more intimate side through the profound verses woven into "Come Home."
— Priya Kapur
In this collection, Priya Kapur bares her soul, inviting readers to explore the depths of human emotion, resilience, and the cyclical nature of life. "Come Home" is not just a compilation of poems; it's a heartfelt tapestry that reflects Priya's personal odyssey, where each verse is a brushstroke painting the portrait of shared experiences and universal truths.
**Themes Explored:**
The poems within "Come Home" collectively delve into themes of introspection, personal growth, overcoming challenges, and the enduring hope that threads through life's intricate journey. This anthology serves as a testament to Priya's keen observations and the wisdom gained from navigating the complexities of existence.
**Previous Success:**
Priya Kapur's previously released book, "Bridal Diaries," was met with resounding acclaim, further establishing her literary prowess. The well-received Bridal Diaries showcased Priya's ability to weave narratives that resonate with a wide audience, adding anticipation and excitement for her latest work, "Come Home."
**About Priya Kapur:**
Priya Kapur is a renowned figure in the worlds of fashion and business. As the Director at Grentex and Co Pvt Ltd, and Founder of The Glocal Trunk, she seamlessly combines glamour with corporate leadership. "Come Home" showcases a different facet of her creativity, laying bare the emotions and reflections derived from her diverse experiences.
**Book Details:**
Title: Come Home
Author: Priya Kapur
Genre: Poetry
Themes: Resilience, Reflection, Hope
Availability: Amazon.com
**Quotes:**
- " 'Come Home' is a deeply personal journey for me, a collection of emotions and reflections that I've poured into each verse. It's an invitation for readers to connect on a profound level," says Priya Kapur.
**Connect with Priya Kapur:**
- Instagram: [@priyakapurofficial]
- Website: [www.priyakapur.com]
"Come Home" is now available for purchase on Amazon.in (Kindle) And Worldwide on Amazon.com (Paperback & Hardcover).
Join Priya Kapur in this poignant exploration of the heart's whispers, and let the verses of "Come Home" resonate within you.
For media inquiries, contact:
Contact@priyakapur.com
Steve Smith
Smith Communique
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram