Cherry Hill Family Business, Self-Care Is For Everyone, Launches Exclusive Collaboration with Kleenex
CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Cherry Hill Family Business, Self-Care Is For Everyone, Launches Exclusive Collaboration with Kleenex Available at Target Stores Nationwide
In a remarkable step for small businesses everywhere, Cherry Hill's own family-run company, Self-Care Is For Everyone, announces an exclusive partnership with the globally recognized brand Kleenex. This collaboration, featuring a line of specially designed Kleenex tissue boxes, will be available only at Target stores nationwide, until supplies last.
AJ Martofel, co-founder of Self-Care Is For Everyone, shares the family's excitement: "As a small, family-run business operating out of a 6,000-square-foot warehouse in Cherry Hill, where we handle everything from printing to shipping and customer support, partnering with Kleenex is a dream come true. This collaboration symbolizes the power of local businesses in making a significant impact."
This limited-edition collection merges the comfort of Kleenex tissues with the inspirational messages of Self-Care Is For Everyone, a brand deeply rooted in promoting mental wellness. The collection aims to offer solace and encouragement, highlighting the importance of mental health and self-care in our daily lives.
This venture marks a significant leap for Self-Care Is For Everyone, expanding its reach from a local family-run operation to a national platform through Target stores. The collaboration underscores Kleenex's commitment to supporting mental health, aligning seamlessly with both brands' dedication to providing care and comfort.
The exclusive Kleenex x Self-Care Is For Everyone collection is poised to resonate with a broad audience, combining the authenticity of a local New Jersey business with the widespread appeal of Kleenex's retail presence at Target stores nationwide.
For more information and to view the collection, please visit: https://selfcareisforeveryone.com/kleenex
About Self-Care Is For Everyone
Based in Cherry Hill, NJ, Self-Care Is For Everyone operates as a family-run business, emphasizing community and mental health awareness through their products. Operating from their local warehouse, they handle every aspect of their business, showcasing the strength and dedication of small, local enterprises.
Contact Information:
AJ Martofel
In a remarkable step for small businesses everywhere, Cherry Hill's own family-run company, Self-Care Is For Everyone, announces an exclusive partnership with the globally recognized brand Kleenex. This collaboration, featuring a line of specially designed Kleenex tissue boxes, will be available only at Target stores nationwide, until supplies last.
AJ Martofel, co-founder of Self-Care Is For Everyone, shares the family's excitement: "As a small, family-run business operating out of a 6,000-square-foot warehouse in Cherry Hill, where we handle everything from printing to shipping and customer support, partnering with Kleenex is a dream come true. This collaboration symbolizes the power of local businesses in making a significant impact."
This limited-edition collection merges the comfort of Kleenex tissues with the inspirational messages of Self-Care Is For Everyone, a brand deeply rooted in promoting mental wellness. The collection aims to offer solace and encouragement, highlighting the importance of mental health and self-care in our daily lives.
This venture marks a significant leap for Self-Care Is For Everyone, expanding its reach from a local family-run operation to a national platform through Target stores. The collaboration underscores Kleenex's commitment to supporting mental health, aligning seamlessly with both brands' dedication to providing care and comfort.
The exclusive Kleenex x Self-Care Is For Everyone collection is poised to resonate with a broad audience, combining the authenticity of a local New Jersey business with the widespread appeal of Kleenex's retail presence at Target stores nationwide.
For more information and to view the collection, please visit: https://selfcareisforeveryone.com/kleenex
About Self-Care Is For Everyone
Based in Cherry Hill, NJ, Self-Care Is For Everyone operates as a family-run business, emphasizing community and mental health awareness through their products. Operating from their local warehouse, they handle every aspect of their business, showcasing the strength and dedication of small, local enterprises.
Contact Information:
AJ Martofel
Self-Care Is For Everyone
aj@selfcarestation.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
YouTube