Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,149 in the last 365 days.

Commencement of Public Consultation in Greenland

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Amaroq” or the “Company”)

Commencement of Public Consultation in Greenland

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 26 January 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets across in Southern Greenland, is pleased to announce that the public consultation process for the draft Environmental Impact Assessment and Social Impact Assessment report on the Nalunaq Gold Mine project has commenced.

As part of the public consultation process, Amaroq management will be carrying out consultation meetings with local communities in Greenland next week. The public consultation is expected to close by March 1, 2024.

A link to background materials regarding the public consultation is set out below: https://www.amaroqminerals.com/responsibility/#public-consultation

A corporate video providing further background to the public consultation is available to watch at the following link: https://www.amaroqminerals.com/responsibility/#tab-publicconsultationvideo

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_Minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)
Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Corporation's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

Attachment


You just read:

Commencement of Public Consultation in Greenland

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more