Ohio State Parks Foundation and Public Lands Fund Celebrate Opening of Rest and Repair Station at Alum Creek State Park
New Mountain Bike Station to Benefit Thousands of Trail Riders AnnuallyCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio State Parks Foundation (OSPF), the Public Lands Fund, and Ohio State Parks recently celebrated the opening of a mountain bike Rest and Repair Station at Alum Creek State Park.
“We were thrilled to work with the Public Lands Fund and Ohio State Parks to install this station. It will enable many more people to safely enjoy mountain biking at Alum Creek State Park by providing a much-needed amenity,” OSPF Director Lisa Daris said. “Thank you to both of our partners for enabling us to fulfill our mission of making the parks more welcoming to all.”
“The Public Lands Fund looks forward to having the mountain biking community use and enjoy the new Rest and Repair Station,” said Jessica Tomastik, Community Outreach Lead of Public Lands. “This project supports our efforts in creating a more accessible and equitable outdoors.”
The station is located at the mountain bike trailhead parking lot located off Africa Road in Delaware, Ohio. It features a Dero Fixit bike repair station, an air pump, an ADA picnic table, and an overhead safety light.
Glen Cobb, Chief of the Division of Parks and Watercraft, is excited about the new station to start the new year. “The mountain bike trails at Alum Creek are some of the busiest in the state and we are seeing more usage each year,” said Cobb. “This new station will benefit thousands of trail users annually.”
Located north of Columbus, Ohio, Alum Creek State Park offers a variety of recreation opportunities including camping, boating, hiking and approximately 14 miles of mountain bike trails ranging from easy to moderate to difficult. To learn more about Alum Creek State Park, follow this link: Alum Creek State Park| Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ohiodnr.gov)
To learn more about the Public Lands Fund, go to Public Lands Fund | Protecting Public Lands for All.
The Ohio State Parks Foundation, founded in 2021, raises funds through donations and grants that preserve, protect, and enhance Ohio State Parks. Funding has equipped multiple state parks with ADA amenities such as this rest and repair station, ADA picnic tables, kayaks, beach mobility mats, accessible kayak launches, inclusive playgrounds and more. To learn more about OSPF, go to ohiostateparksfoundation.org. For media queries, contact Lisa Daris, Executive Director of OSPF at lisa.daris@ohiostateparksfoundation.org.
