Durham Precious Metals: Local Consultant of Self-Directed Registered Accounts Advocates for Investments in Diversified Assets

Durham Precious Metals offers clients with registered accounts the opportunity to diversify investments by assisting with the buying, selling, and storage of physical precious metals.

Being the sole full-service bullion dealer in the Durham Region Ontario Canada, Durham Precious Metals has built its reputation as a reliable hub for investors seeking to capitalize on the enduring allure of precious metals, long recognized for their intrinsic value and as a hedge against economic uncertainties.

Established with a commitment to excellence, Durham Precious Metals distinguishes itself through a comprehensive suite of services that encompasses every facet of the gold bullion market, providing over-the-counter sales, storage accounts, gold/silver recycling (Cash For Gold), and RRSP Gold services (Registered Retirement Savings Plan).

Durham Precious Metals is a registered bullion dealer with Questrade, one of Canada’s largest online brokerages and a member of the (CIPF) Canadian Investor Protection Fund. All accounts with Questrade are regulated by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

As Oshawa’s only source, Durham Precious Metals is a leading consultant handling registered government RRSP/TFSA account rollovers in-house. Furthermore, the firm is authorized to offer its clients the opportunity to hold physical precious metals in Self-Directed Registered Accounts. The firm offers authentic mint direct bullion from renowned suppliers such as Royal Canadian Mint, Asahi, United States Mint, Perth Mint, Johnson Matthey, Engelhard, and more.

For more information, visit https://durhampreciousmetals.com/

By choosing to open their registered account with Durham Precious Metals, clients can make their own investment decisions while maintaining the tax benefits associated with such accounts. Diversifying their investments in precious metals can help them weather volatile markets and safeguard their financial futures. First-time home buyers can leverage special incentives through the First-Time Home Buyers Savings Account.

According to Tom Durham, the firm’s founder, the stability of physical gold and silver, even during market downturns, can act as a buffer and offer a level of security in uncertain times, potentially safeguarding wealth, providing tax benefits, and acting as a counterbalance to market volatility.

“There are inherent benefits in registering a precious metal account with Durham Precious Metals as these timeless assets remain steadfast pillars in any strategic investment approach, offering investors stability in times when the stock market is highly volatile,” said Durham.

Self-directed registered accounts provide unique tax advantages and investors are eligible for the same tax benefits associated with registered accounts. Holding physical gold and silver within these accounts can help them leverage tax-free growth and deferred taxation benefits. Importantly, registered account holders maintain full ownership of their physical metals.

By including physical gold and silver in retirement plans, investors own a diverse portfolio of asset classes with a low correlation with other assets such as stocks, bonds, or mutual funds. Precious metals act as distinct asset classes that can balance investment portfolios and mitigate risks associated with market fluctuations.

The handling of physical precious metals is a highly specialized and costly field. Durham Precious Metals addresses this concern among investors by offering low storage fees of only 1%. The physical metals are stored securely in a maximum security storage facility approved by IIROC.

Additionally, all physical precious metals held within these registered accounts are fully insured. This means that an investor's physical gold and silver are allocated and segregated, and each client receives a titled, itemized inventory report complete with serial numbers. The stored precious metals are also available for a complete audit at anytime.

Durham Precious Metals' commitment to transparency and integrity is evident in its stringent authentication processes. This rigorous approach not only safeguards the interests of investors but also underscores the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards within the industry. The firm guides clients through the entire process and answers any questions to ensure a smooth transfer.

