LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Orwall Bill Empowers Survivors of Campus Sexual Assault 

OLYMPIA - A beacon of hope has risen for survivors of sexual assault, harassment, and gender-based violence on Washington’s college campuses. Today, the House Postsecondary Education and Workforce Committee passed House Bill 2242. Introduced by Representative Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines), House Bill 2242 aims to transform how higher education institutions handle these sensitive issues.

At the core of HB 2242 lies a survivor-centric approach led in partnership with students across Washington. The bill establishes a comprehensive “Bill of Rights” for survivors, ensuring they have access to trauma-informed support staff on every campus, timely investigations, robust educational resources and trauma informed care, safeguards from retaliation, and access to mental health services.

Beyond individual rights, HB 2242 envisions a campus environment that prioritizes survivor well-being.

The bill proposes the establishment of Student Health and Safety Committees at public four-year institutions. These committees, composed of diverse representatives like admissions officers, counselors, healthcare professionals, student advocates, and professors, will work tirelessly to identify and dismantle barriers, strengthen partnerships with community-based organizations, and promote a culture of prevention.

Recognizing the importance of proactive measures, HB 2242 mandates comprehensive consent training programs for all members of the campus community including students, Title IX staff, faculty, and peer advocates.

House Bill 2242 is reflective of Washington’s commitment to creating safe and equitable learning environments for all students. By guaranteeing rights, establishing robust support systems, and promoting a culture of prevention and education, this bill has the potential to be a game-changer in the fight against sexual assault on campuses.

In combination, pro-active training and supportive resources serve to create robust partnerships with community-based providers to help survivors, as well as improve campus safety due to the serial nature of these crimes.

“Our campuses cannot and will not tolerate sexual misconduct” shared Rep. Orwall. “Survivors deserve to be heard, supported, and protected, and this bill paves the way for a future where healing and justice are within reach.”

The bill now heads to the House Appropriations Committee.