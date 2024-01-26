Eucalyptus Oil Market Surges: Expected to Reach $252 Million by 2030, Fueled by Health Benefits and Rising Demand.

eucalyptus oil market

The global eucalyptus oil market, valued at $135.5 million in 2020, is set to reach $252 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6%. Health benefits.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Eucalyptus Oil Market by Nature, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global eucalyptus oil market size was valued at $135.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $252.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The conventional segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $72.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $130.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The organic segment is estimated to reach $121.7 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%. Further Asia-Pacific is estimated to reach $71.8 million by 2030, at a significant CAGR of 8.0%. North America and Europe collectively accounted for around 69.4% share in 2020, with the former constituting around 40.3% share. Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 8.0% and 6.9%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two segments was 54.0% in 2020, and is anticipated to reach 58.5% by 2030.

Eucalyptus essential oil is extracted from Eucalyptus, a wide genus of flowering trees and shrubs, via steam distillation. Eucalyptus oil is a clear or pale yellow liquid. It has an aromatic and camphoraceous odor, as well as a strong, camphoraceous flavor and a chilly sensation. Cineole must make up at least 70.0 percent of the product. It is native to Australia, while some of its species can also be found in New Guinea and Indonesia. The Eucalyptus globulus, an evergreen tree that is one of Australia's most frequently farmed species, is one of the main sources of eucalyptus essential oil. This tree is used in various industries which drives the eucalyptus oil market.

Antiseptic and anti-fungal capabilities are two of the most important features of Eucalyptus essential oil. The mosquito repellant properties of eucalyptus essential oil are well-known. The extraction of eucalyptus essential oil has a potent synergistic impact that can be linked to the greatest level of cineole, which is 80-95 percent higher than any other plant or herb. The eucalyptus essential oil has a wide range of uses in a variety of industries. Such uses has led to the overall growth of eucalyptus oil industry.

For the sake of the analysis, the eucalyptus oil market is segmented on the basis of, nature, application, distribution channel, and region. By nature, the eucalyptus oil market is classified into organic and conventional. By application the market is divided into food & beverages, therapeutics & cosmetics, aromatherapy, and fragrances. By distribution channel, the global market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online channels, and others. By region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, & Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia and the Rest of Asia Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, and the Rest of LAMEA).

Based on eucalyptus oil market trends by nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest share in 2020. Eucalyptus is the world's second-most-planted multipurpose woody tree species. It is a valuable hardwood tree for the paper and timber industries. Pesticides and fertilizers are used in traditional eucalyptus plantations, which results in high productivity and product availability on the market. Furthermore, as the usage of eucalyptus in many industries has grown, so has market demand, necessitating the immediate availability of eucalyptus crop. Natural insecticides and fertilizers have also become more popular, this has led to the rise in eucalyptus oil market growth in last few years.

On the basis of application therapeutics & cosmetics segment accounted for the largest portion of the global eucalyptus oil market share in 2020, and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Growing cosmetics businesses' efforts to replace chemical ingredients with natural products, as well as rising consumer awareness of natural cosmetics' health benefits, should help the eucalyptus oil market thrive. Cineole or eucalyptol, tannins, and flavonoids are some of the natural compounds found in eucalyptus oil. Eucalyptus oil helps to keep the skin hydrated, alleviate irritation, and prevent UVB-induced collagen breakdown by boosting ceramide formation. As a result, it is utilized as a natural ingredient in cleansers, shower gels, beauty oils, and bath salts, among other cosmetic and personal care products.

Depending on eucalyptus oil market analysis by distribution channels, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment accounted for the highest share in 2020. Hypermarkets/supermarkets provide consumers with the ease of shopping for a range of things under one roof. Customers benefit from hypermarkets/supermarkets by having access to a vast choice of products, product discounts, sales person assistance, and speedy checkouts. Advantages are projected to propel hypermarket/supermarket growth in the predicted term.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing regional segment throughout forecast period, followed by Europe. North America hold the highest share in base year. China and the U.S. were the most prominent country accounting for a sizeable share in the global market.

{ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 }

• On the basis of nature, the organic segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

• Depending on application, the aromatherapy segment is expected to dominate the market through 2021–2030.

• By distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment occupied the largest market with maximum value share in 2020, and online segment is expected to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• U.S. is the largest country in terms of demand and production of eucalyptus oil in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Key players in the eucalyptus oil market have relied on product launch as their key strategic move to stay relevant in the global market. The key players in the eucalyptus oil industry profiled in the report are Doterra International, LLC, Now Health Group, Inc., Young Living Essential Oils, LLC, NHR Organic Oils, Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd., Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Biolandes SA, Emu Ridge Eucalyptus, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise AG

