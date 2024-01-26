Sparkrock Announces the Release of Sparkrock 365 Version 22.5

Sparkrock, a leader in cloud-based ERP solutions, is excited to announce the release of Sparkrock 365 version 22.5.

Mississauga, ON, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkrock, a leader in cloud-based ERP solutions, is excited to announce the release of Sparkrock 365 version 22.5. This latest update includes significant enhancements and new features designed to improve the functionality and user experience of Sparkrock 365.

The update 22.5 brings a range of improvements across various functionalities which include:

Financial Analysis: The Financial Analysis extension is being introduced to all customers. This extension provides the capability for users to compare in real-time budget versus actual financial information, viewing variances or differences, and drilling down to review underlying records.

HR Management Salary Hourly Rates: Some organizations choose to report absence hours or earnings on pay stubs that salaried employees take separately from regular earnings. The new Salary Hourly Rate feature allows the allocation of absence time that is unpaid or reduced.

Payroll Reversals: This release offers an update to the payroll reversal process, allowing users to reverse compensation ledger entries and payroll ledger entries simultaneously, and related records will automatically be updated during the reversal.

This release offers an update to the payroll reversal process, allowing users to reverse compensation ledger entries and payroll ledger entries simultaneously, and related records will automatically be updated during the reversal. And so much more!

These improvements are aimed at ensuring Sparkrock 365 users can manage their operations more effectively, with enhanced reliability and efficiency.

For a seamless user experience, Sparkrock will automatically upgrade all current customers to the latest version to take advantage of these enhancements. For existing partners and customers, upgrade notifications will be sent out in advance.

To learn more about this update and how it can benefit social impact organizations, please see Sparkrock's release notes and watch the informative video overview.

Sparkrock 365, built on the trusted Microsoft platform, stands as a pivotal solution empowering social impact organizations. Tailored for diverse sectors such as K-12, higher education, nonprofits, human services, health services, and tribal governments, this ERP system ensures predictive control and oversight of funding and operations. It not only guarantees the security and stability synonymous with Microsoft but also introduces specialized features for finance and procurement, human resources, payroll, scheduling, and time entry.

Organizations can rely on the fully integrated system to empower data-driven decisions, establish a single source of truth for information, and leverage automation to reduce manual tasks, thereby eliminating errors, duplication, and delays. The synchronization of Sparkrock, Microsoft Dynamic’s Business Central and other integrations, like PowerBI and Questica, helps increase productivity, efficiency and cost effectiveness. This transformative approach not only enhances productivity and efficiency but also fosters positive transparency and risk mitigation, ensuring that social impact organizations can thrive with a comprehensive and adaptable system tailored to their unique needs.

About Sparkrock

Sparkrock is a leading provider of cloud-based ERP solutions, leveraging the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Committed to innovation and excellence, Sparkrock offers modern ERP solutions that drive efficiency and streamline operations for K-12, Nonprofits, Health, and Human Services organizations.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Sparkrock 365

Contact Person: Ava Nguyen

Phone: (866) 878-5552

Address: 7111 Syntex Dr. 3rd Floor

City: Mississauga

State: ON

Postal Code: L5N 8C3

Country: Canada

Website: https://sparkrock.com/

