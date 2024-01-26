Governor Ron DeSantis Celebrates Successful Semiconductor Investments, Calls for More Support in Legislative Session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis celebrated Florida’s investments in semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging, most of which were focused on developing Florida’s semiconductor-related talent pipeline. Over the last two years, Governor DeSantis:

Awarded a $35 million grant through the Florida Department of Education’s Workforce Capitalization Incentive Grant Program for high schools, technical colleges and state colleges.

Awarded a $28 million investment in NeoCity, Valencia College, Santa Fe College, Eastern Florida State College and Lake Technical College.

Recommended for the 2024 Session an appropriation of $80 million for the University of Florida’s Florida Semiconductor Institute.

“Industries like semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging support our national security and create economic opportunities in our state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The investments we are making today ensure that our students have access to high-wage, high-demand jobs without going into debt, while supporting sustainable economic development in Florida.”

“The Governor’s $380 million total investment in the semiconductor industry stands as a shining example of Florida’s leadership in workforce education,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “In Florida, we are ensuring that our students are well-prepared to join dynamic industries like semiconductor manufacturing so they can contribute to the growth of our great state.”

“Today’s awards build on the significant momentum Governor DeSantis has created through key workforce development investments to build a talent pipeline and strengthen the unique semiconductor ecosystem in Florida,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “In Florida, we understand that workforce education and economic development work hand-in-glove to secure the future of Florida’s economy and ensure that emerging industries have qualified and eager candidates to hire.”

