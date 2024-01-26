Women can learn upland bird hunting this February with pheasant hunt and clinic hosted by Busch Shooting Range

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help for people discover upland gamebird hunting and help launch the next generation of hunters.

The staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is hosting a Women’sPheasant Hunt and Clinic in February. The hunt is open to women 16 years old and up.

The mandatory clinic is Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94. The hunt will follow Saturday, Feb. 10 and take place at the Missouri Gun and Quail Club located in Wright City. All hunters must attend the clinic to participate in the hunt.

“This a great opportunity for women interested in learning how to hunt while in a controlled environment with mentors from MDC,” said MDC Busch Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel.

The clinic will teach the basics of upland hunting with emphasis on ring-necked pheasants.

“The class will discuss safety, what kind of clothing is best to wear, firearm use, ammunition, and other equipment you’ll need. It will also cover hunting techniques,” Hertel said. Hertel also indicated the clinic will address some biology aspects of the birds, along with quail and pheasant habitat.

The hunt and clinic are free of charge, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4nV.

Attendees must be hunter education certified. Hunters should also be comfortable with handling a shotgun. The hunt and clinic are only open to women who have not hunted or purchased a small game permit in the past. MDC will supply firearms and ammunition, or participants may bring their own if they choose.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.