Paula Wright featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols!

Paula Wright, best-selling and award-winning author featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best selling and award winning author, Paula Wright was recently a featured guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Wright overcame years of living with chronic stress, anxiety, depression, financial instability, and work-life imbalance -- compounded by the challenge of single parenting and the stress of caregiving for two aging parents. Seeking resolution, she sought to gain wisdom at every turn, discarding old ideas that didn’t work for her and finding new skills, techniques, and strategies as she grew.

Wright is a best-selling and award-winning Author, Spiritual Wellness and Transformation Coach. She's the Creator of the LIVE FREE Process and helps others let go of struggles, gain wholeness, and manifest their deepest desires. Her mission is to help others gain freedom, purpose, and abundance.

“I’m excited about the ‘Break Through with Lisa Nichols!’ TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show’s host. “With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Break Through With Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.

