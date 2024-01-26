CANADA, January 26 - Released on January 26, 2024

A public inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson will be held February 26 to March 1, 2024, at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre, 2002 Airport Drive in Saskatoon.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Sanderson, 32, was observed by RCMP driving a vehicle that was reported stolen on Highway 11, north of Saskatoon, on September 7, 2022. The decedent refused to stop the vehicle and the RCMP utilized the pursuit intervention technique (PIT) that caused the vehicle to enter the ditch and become inoperable. Sanderson exited the vehicle and while being arrested, suddenly collapsed. EMS responded, started performing lifesaving measures and transported him to the Royal University Hospital (RUH) in Saskatoon. Lifesaving efforts were continued in the RUH Emergency Department, but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Robert Kennedy, K.C. will preside at the inquest.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane WhitingJustice and Attorney GeneralReginaPhone: 306-787-8621Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca