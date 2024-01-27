Jesús F. Reyes Heroles (1952-2024): Legacy Assessed by Houston's Baker & Associates, Energy Consultants

Title page of report on Jesús Reyes Heroles, Mexican energy savant Jesús Reyes Heroles at the 70th Anniversary of the Oil Expropriation (2008) Logo of platform of Baker & Associates, Energy Consultants

Baker & Associates reviews the career of economist Jesús Reyes Heroles who served under four presidents.

There must be a price point at which oil companies would agree to serve as contractors to Pemex.” — Jesús F. Reyes Heroles