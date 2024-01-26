Sensors for Robotics Market to is projected to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2030 | Rockwell, Velodyne Lidar
A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with Sensors for Robotics Market Study Forecast till 2030.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the HTF, the global Sensors for Robotics market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2030 .
The latest study released on the Global Sensors for Robotics Market by HTF MI evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Sensors for Robotics market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include :
Sick AG (Germany), Baumer Group (India), Cognex Corporation (United States), IFM electronic GmBH (Germany), ams AG (Austria), ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. (United States), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (United States), Velodyne Lidar (United States), Baluff AG. (China), Bionic Robotics GmbH (Germany)
Definition:
Sensors for robotics are devices or instruments that are integrated into robotic systems to gather information from the robot's environment. These sensors provide essential input data that allows the robot to perceive and interact with its surroundings. The information collected by these sensors enables the robot to make informed decisions, navigate its environment, detect obstacles, and perform various tasks.
Market Trends:
Combining data from multiple sensors, known as sensor fusion, is a growing trend.
By integrating information from various sources, such as vision sensors, inertial sensors, and range sensors, robots can enhance their perception capabilities and make more informed decisions.
Market Drivers:
Sensor drivers provide a standardized interface for the robotic control system or software to communicate with the sensors.
This interface allows the higher-level software to request data from the sensors and receive the information they provide.
Market Opportunities:
Sensors play a pivotal role in smart manufacturing environments. Opportunities exist for sensors that can monitor and optimize processes, track inventory, and enable predictive maintenance. This can lead to increased efficiency, reduced downtime, and improved overall productivity in manufacturing facilities.
The Global Sensors for Robotics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below :
Global Sensors for Robotics Market Breakdown by Application (Manufacturing, Logistics, Defense, Agriculture, Medical, Domestic, Entertainment) by Type (Force Torque, Vision, Ultrasonic, Acoustical, Tactile, Laser Range, Proximity) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Sensors for Robotics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions :
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
