ZenCare Express Founder Driven by Personal Struggles in the Pursuit of Mental Health Resources
ZenCare Express is an online mental health center, driven to provide quick, affordable, and dependable mental health resources and support.
Let's unite in creating a community where mental health care is not just a conversation, but a compassionate priority. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of many.”HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Laughead, the visionary founder behind ZenCare Express, has embarked on a deeply personal journey fueled by firsthand experiences in seeking mental health resources for his family. Faced with impassable barriers while attempting to find the support his loved ones desperately needed, David decided to take matters into his own hands. His mission: to construct a platform offering quick, affordable, and dependable mental health resources for individuals and their loved ones.
— David Laughead
ZenCare Express is not just a platform; it's a manifestation of David's unwavering commitment to addressing the challenges faced by those navigating the complexities of mental health. Beyond the online realm, David envisions the establishment of an in-person crisis intervention clinic as the next step in the evolution of ZenCare Express.
The heart of ZenCare Express lies in its dedicated team, committed to delivering quick and reliable urgent psychiatric care to guide individuals and families through their mental health challenges. In collaboration with TheraPlatform, the platform boasts secure chat, built-in therapy aids, and HIPAA-compliant video conferencing, facilitating effortless connections with therapists.
Services provided by ZenCare Express encompass a spectrum of therapeutic interventions, including individual, adolescent, couples, and family therapy. The platform extends discounted military support to active military personnel, veterans, and their children and spouses. With transparent pricing, individual or adolescent therapy sessions are priced at $75, while couples or family therapy sessions are offered at $100. Additionally, ZenCare Express introduces monthly plans starting from $260, inclusive of weekly sessions and online resources.
Launching in February 2024, ZenCare Express embodies the belief that mental health care should be accessible to all. The journey doesn't end here; it is an ongoing commitment to fostering a community where mental health care is prioritized and available to everyone. The platform invites individuals to follow them on social media for updates, upcoming events, and valuable mental health resources.
David Laughead expresses, "Your support means everything to us. By sharing the story of ZenCare Express, we aim to reach those who need our services most. Let's unite in creating a community where mental health care is not just a conversation, but a compassionate priority. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of many."
About ZenCare Express:
ZenCare Express is an online mental health center founded by David Laughead, driven by a personal mission to provide quick, affordable, and dependable mental health resources and support for individuals and their loved ones. With a commitment to accessibility and a vision for the future, ZenCare Express aspires to make a lasting impact on the landscape of mental health care.
