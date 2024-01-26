NP Photonics Highlights its OEM Winning Fiber Lasers and Amplifiers at SPIE PHOTONICS WEST 2024
SPIE PHOTONICS WEST 2024 will take place from January 30 to February 1 in San Francisco, CA.TUCSON, AZ, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NP Photonics Highlights its OEM Winning Fiber Lasers and Amplifiers at SPIE PHOTONICS WEST 2024
NP Photonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of specialty fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and transport fibers for the near- and mid-infrared (IR) wavelength bands. Its highly advanced and proprietary fiber technology is utilized across a diverse range of products, including narrow linewidth, low phase-noise single frequency fiber lasers designed to deliver unparalleled performance, reliability, and robustness.
NP Photonics takes pride in securing top OEM business by delivering high-performance products customized to meet customers' most demanding requirements. It continues to expand through innovative technology and strategic partnerships. It will be exhibiting at SPIE PHOTONICS WEST 2024, which will take place from January 30 to February 1 in San Francisco, CA.
NP Photonics is currently engaged in successful OEM industrial projects across various market areas.
• The ROCK fiber laser plays a central role in Fiber Optic Sensing solutions that provide 24/7 distributed monitoring of oil/gas pipelines and enable industry-leading sensitivity.
• The POWER ROCK is a high-power, single-frequency laser that is considered the best-in-class and is used in metrology and nm-scale positioning. It is integrated into the most advanced semiconductor equipment systems.
• The METEOR is a pulsed single-frequency laser that is the most powerful and energetic for coherent Doppler sensing. It is deployed at commercial airports worldwide for wind shear monitoring and detection.
NP Photonics is the leading technology company that specializes in developing cutting-edge scientific, government, and military applications. Its ultra-low-noise lasers are the top choice for quantum information science research, while its mid-IR tellurite fiber technology is the most compelling for broadband supercontinuum fiber lasers and mid-IR fiber components.
NP Photonics is an ISO 9001:2015 registered company and ITAR compliant, which means it is capable of developing and manufacturing customized solutions for laser and amplifier applications. It is announcing the expansion of its OEM production capacity at a new facility in Tucson, AZ to support new opportunities. At Photonics West, the NP Photonics team will be engaging with attendees to offer solutions to customer critical applications.
For more information about NP Photonics, please visit www.npphotonics.com.
SPIE PHOTONICS WEST 2024 exhibition will be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. Attendees can visit NP Photonics, Inc. at booth #557.
