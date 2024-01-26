Maison Solutions, Dada Nexus, and BioNTech Class Action Update: Johnson Fistel Alerts Shareholders of Ongoing Legal Proceedings

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a law firm specializing in shareholder rights, has announced the initiation of class action lawsuits on behalf of investors of the following companies. Investors are encouraged to review the deadlines listed and submit their information.



Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS)

Class Period: Traceable to the October 2023 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Maison's vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) Maison's Chief Executive Officer and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Maison's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA)

Class Period: May 11, 2023 and January 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2024

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that (1) Dada revenues from online advertising, marketing services, and operations and support costs were materially overstated, and (2) as a result, Dada would need to conduct an independent review to ascertain the financial impact and the scope of suspicious practices that led to overstated revenues and costs.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX)

Class Period: March 30, 2022 and October 13, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2024

The class action against BioNTech includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BioNTech overstated demand for and/or the commercial prospects of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Company in collaboration with Pfizer ; (ii) the Company and/or Pfizer had accumulated excess inventory of raw materials for Comirnaty, as well as COVID-19 vaccine doses adapted to other, non-XBB.1.5 variants that were produced at risk; (iii) accordingly, BioNTech was at an increased risk of recording significant inventory write-offs and other charges related to Comirnaty; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

