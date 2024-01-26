MDC invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop in Paris on Feb. 9

Body

PARIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop Feb. 9 at the USDA Service Center in Paris. This event will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude around 9 p.m.

Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. This workshop will provide basic information on how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for land management.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4S8. Upon registration, participants will be asked to complete the virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. This online course is a mandatory prerequisite to the workshop, and there is a $25 fee to complete the online learning. Participants are asked to bring their certificate of completion to the workshop. To find the online learning portion, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoU.

Questions about this event can be sent to Jamie Ebbesmeyer at James.ebbesmeyer@mdc.mo.gov. The USDA Service Center in Paris is located at 18771 Hwy 15.