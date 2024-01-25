When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 25, 2024 FDA Publish Date: January 26, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk allergen Company Name: UTZ Quality Foods Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Utz 2.75 oz. Wavy Original Potato Chips

HANOVER, PA. (BUSINESS WIRE) – Utz Quality Foods, LLC., is issuing a voluntary recall for 88 cases of Utz® 2.75 oz. Wavy Original Potato Chips due to an undeclared milk allergen. This recall was initiated after Utz learned that approximately 1200 single-serve bags contained Utz® Wavy Original Potato Chips flavored with seasoning instead of plain Utz® Wavy Original Potato Chips. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of an allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The items subject to this voluntary recall were distributed to retail outlets only in New York State and primarily within New York City.

NO ILLNESSES ASSOCIATED WITH THIS VOLUNTARY RECALL HAVE BEEN REPORTED TO DATE.

The items and related expiration dates being voluntarily recalled include:

Item Description UPC Expiration Date Utz® 2.75 oz. Wavy Original Potato Chips 0-41780-19014-7 May 06, 2024 Bag Front Bag Back Expiration Date Example See image below:

The expiration date may be found in the upper right corner of the bag. See image below:

The UPC code may be found on the lower right-hand corner of the bag. See image below:

The expiration date is noted as the month, day, and year. In this example, May 06, 2024.

No other Utz® products are being recalled at this time.

Consumers with a milk allergy should NOT eat the products subject to this voluntary recall. Consumers who purchased the recalled product may discard it and contact the Utz Customer Care team for a refund (Email: customerservice@utzsnacks.com, Phone: 1-800-367-7629 Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Eastern Time). Retailers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available for purchase by consumers.

