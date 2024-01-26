AI Powered Security Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2030 | CrowdStrike,Darktrace, Cisco
A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with AI Powered Security Market Study Forecast till 2030
According to the HTF, the global AI Powered Security market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.02 % from 2023 to 2030
Craig Francis
The latest study released on the Global AI Powered Security Market by HTF MI evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The AI Powered Security market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include :
CrowdStrike (United States), Palo Alto Networks (United States), Darktrace (United Kingdom), Fortinet (Florida), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Symantec (United States), IBM Security (New York), Cisco Systems (United States), Microsoft (Washington), Splunk (United States), FireEye (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), Juniper Networks (United States), Zscaler (United States), Sophos (United Kingdom)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the global AI Powered Security market is valued at USD Million in 2023 and estimated to reach a revenue of USD Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.02 % from 2023 to 2030.
Definition:
AI-powered security refers to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into security systems and protocols to enhance their capabilities in identifying, analyzing, and responding to security threats. This approach leverages machine learning algorithms, pattern recognition, and advanced analytics to automate and improve various aspects of cybersecurity and physical security.
Market Trends:
Automation is a key trend in AI-powered security, with organizations looking to automate routine security tasks, incident response, and threat detection. This allows security teams to focus on more complex issues and decision-making.
Market Drivers:
Cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated, diverse, and persistent.
Traditional security measures often struggle to keep pace with the evolving tactics of cybercriminals. AI, with its ability to analyze large datasets and detect patterns, provides a more adaptive defense against advanced threats.
Market Opportunities:
AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, enabling organizations to detect and prevent advanced and evolving cyber threats.
This includes the identification of previously unknown patterns and anomalies that may indicate malicious activity.
Market Leaders & Development Strategies :
In 2021, Palo Alto Networks acquired Cortex XSOAR, an AI-powered security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform. In 2022, Check Point Software Technologies acquired LightCyber, an AI-powered network security company.
The Global AI Powered Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
Global AI Powered Security Market Breakdown by Application (Government & Defense, Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Other) by Type (Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Others) by Security Type (Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security) by Service (Professional Services, Managed Services) by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global AI Powered Security market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the AI Powered Security market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI Powered Security
• -To showcase the development of the AI Powered Security market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI Powered Security market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI Powered Security
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI Powered Security market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
AI Powered Security Market Study Coverage:
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of AI Powered Security market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
• AI Powered Security Market Executive Summary:
It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
• AI Powered Security Market Production by Region AI Powered Security Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
• Key Points Covered in AI Powered Security Market Report:
• AI Powered Security Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
• AI Powered Security Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on AI Powered Security Market
• AI Powered Security Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2030)
• AI Powered Security Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2030)
• AI Powered Security Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security}
• AI Powered Security Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis AI Powered Security Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Key questions answered :
How feasible is AI Powered Security market for long-term investment?
What are influencing factors driving the demand for AI Powered Security near future?
What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI Powered Security market growth?
What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
About Author :
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to enable businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events, and experience that assist in decision-making.
Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited
