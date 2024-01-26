Maine Curriculum Leaders Association to Host Spring Conference in April

Join the Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) for a spring conference, “From Obstacles to Opportunities: The Power of Learning!”
The conference features keynote speaker Trevor Ragan, the founder of The Learner Lab, along with various discussions on three key areas as leaders:
- Why learning matters
- Identifying the individual and group obstacles that can limit learning
- Development and exploring the tools to help us overcome these obstacles
In the afternoon the conference will host a series of roundtable discussions focused on various topics including multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS), literacy, growth mindset, and more!
MCLA Spring Conference: From Obstacles to Opportunities: The Power of Learning
April 8, 2024
Hilton Garden Inn Freeport
Learn more and register here
For further questions, reach out to MCLA at information@mainecla.org.