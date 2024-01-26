Maine Curriculum Leaders Association to Host Spring Conference in April

Join the Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) for a spring conference, “From Obstacles to Opportunities: The Power of Learning!”

The conference features keynote speaker Trevor Ragan, the founder of The Learner Lab, along with various discussions on three key areas as leaders:

Why learning matters Identifying the individual and group obstacles that can limit learning Development and exploring the tools to help us overcome these obstacles

In the afternoon the conference will host a series of roundtable discussions focused on various topics including multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS), literacy, growth mindset, and more!

MCLA Spring Conference: From Obstacles to Opportunities: The Power of Learning

April 8, 2024

Hilton Garden Inn Freeport

Learn more and register here

For further questions, reach out to MCLA at information@mainecla.org.